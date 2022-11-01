Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Short Interest Update

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULTP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 920 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,756. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.80.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 2nd were issued a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

