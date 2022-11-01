Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 50,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.74.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.
