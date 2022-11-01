Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 30th total of 162,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 50,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 2,071,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fusion Fuel Green during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

