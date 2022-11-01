G999 Self Reported Market Cap Hits $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $16,879.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00089402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001721 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006902 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000180 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.