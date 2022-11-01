Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $169.79 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Gala token can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $281.78 million and approximately $169.79 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

