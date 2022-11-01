GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 51,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.
GameStop Price Performance
Shares of GME traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 5,119,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535,004. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.