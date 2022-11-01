GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Short Interest Update

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 51,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GME traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.39. 5,119,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,535,004. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of -0.37. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.81.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. GameStop’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in GameStop by 276.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GameStop by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in GameStop by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on GameStop from $30.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.