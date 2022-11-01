Gartner (NYSE:IT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.06- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.41B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion. Gartner also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.06 EPS.

Gartner Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $21.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.28. 18,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,398. Gartner has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.17.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $318.57.

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total value of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $893,150.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Gartner by 148.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Gartner by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

