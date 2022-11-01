GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
GasLog Partners Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE GLOP opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
GasLog Partners Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
