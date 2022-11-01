GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NYSE GLOP opened at $7.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $95.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.19 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

