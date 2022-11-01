GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GATX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 110,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,478. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.17.

GATX Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s payout ratio is 44.54%.

In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total value of $91,989.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $108,035.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GATX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GATX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GATX by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

