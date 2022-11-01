GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $8.63

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $9.74. GDS shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 24,542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

GDS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $344.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 207.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in GDS by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

