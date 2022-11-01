GDS Wealth Management Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

GDS Wealth Management increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 260.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.3% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.25.

NYSE SPGI traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.80. 35,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.90. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

