GDS Wealth Management Buys 6,415 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,783. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

