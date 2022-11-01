GDS Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GDS Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,498.66.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $26.94 on Tuesday, reaching $1,896.42. 10,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,813.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,950.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

