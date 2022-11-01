GDS Wealth Management Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 211.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.8% of GDS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 321.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EL stock traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.99. 76,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.36 and its 200-day moving average is $247.15. The company has a market cap of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.48 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.