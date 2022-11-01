GDS Wealth Management Has $37.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 8.4% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $37,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,495,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,318,000 after acquiring an additional 47,823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after acquiring an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,934,000 after acquiring an additional 142,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,625. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.462 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

