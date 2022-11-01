GDS Wealth Management Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 161.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.5% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock remained flat at $159.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 24,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,515. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.16. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

