GDS Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GDS Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. 57,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,175. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.41.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.