GDS Wealth Management Purchases 93,115 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,115 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 157,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,333,494 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

