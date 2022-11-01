Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $20.30 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 20% lower against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $20.30 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for approximately $8.58 or 0.00041989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,441.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007639 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 81.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044350 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00254170 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

