General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.