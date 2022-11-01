General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GD opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.19 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.