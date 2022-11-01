General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

NYSE GD opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

