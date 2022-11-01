General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 53,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at General Dynamics
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
General Dynamics Price Performance
NYSE GD opened at $249.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $188.64 and a 12-month high of $254.99.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Dynamics (GD)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.