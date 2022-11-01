General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Down 9.0% in October

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 11,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. 5,598,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in General Electric by 178.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,569,368 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,263,567,000 after buying an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 266.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,324,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,370,000 after buying an additional 3,145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $197,818,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.