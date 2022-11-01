General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Sells $711,924.00 in Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

General Mills Stock Down 1.6 %

GIS traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.29. 8,683,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.08.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.