General Motors (NYSE:GM) Short Interest Update

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,790,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 24,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,955,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $443,216,000 after purchasing an additional 311,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after purchasing an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,772,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,219,441. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Recommended Stories

