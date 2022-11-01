Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Price Performance
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
