Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the September 30th total of 829,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Genesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Price Performance

Genesco stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. Genesco has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.