Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $786,451.93 and $3.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.09 or 0.31552226 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012323 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.