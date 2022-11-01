Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $340,657.20, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.76.
About Genocea Biosciences
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.