Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stake Reduced by Dalton Investments LLC

Dalton Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,864 shares during the period. Genpact comprises about 9.0% of Dalton Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in G. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Genpact by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 30,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of G stock remained flat at $48.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,645,269. 2.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

