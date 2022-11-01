Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director James H. Wallace Sells 14,000 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 27,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

