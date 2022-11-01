Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 334.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after buying an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,196 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

