George Kaiser Family Foundation Decreases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

George Kaiser Family Foundation cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up 0.5% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TYL traded down $6.46 on Tuesday, reaching $316.87. 15,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,773. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

