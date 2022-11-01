George Kaiser Family Foundation Makes New Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,854,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,455,000. Excelerate Energy accounts for about 27.8% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 7.25% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EE. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,005,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EE traded down 0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,030. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a one year low of 18.31 and a one year high of 30.82.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The business had revenue of 622.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

