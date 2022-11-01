Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Short Interest Update

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 13,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 3.2 %

GERN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. 4,992,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,346. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Geron by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,868 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,635,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.