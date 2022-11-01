GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GFG Resources Inc, a precious metals exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Pen gold project covering an area of approximately 445 square kilometers that consists of 162 claims located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Dore gold project, which covers an area of approximately 212 square kilometers located in Ontario.

