GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.5 %

GFL opened at C$36.77 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of C$31.57 and a 52 week high of C$54.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.45. The firm has a market cap of C$12.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,288,139.10. In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total value of C$974,307.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,288,139.10. Also, Senior Officer Edward Christian Glavina sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.83, for a total transaction of C$124,225.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$732,465.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.31.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.