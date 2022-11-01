GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.85. GH Research shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 57 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
