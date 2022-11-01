GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $10.18

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.18, but opened at $9.85. GH Research shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 57 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

GH Research Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GH Research by 48.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in GH Research by 28.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GH Research by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 159,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

