Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 197,899 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 197,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $536,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,976,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,266,003.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 0.4 %

DNA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.74. 13,515,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,852,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $2,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 104.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 201,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.41.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

