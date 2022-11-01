Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 58 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $359.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.52 and a 200 day moving average of $370.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $670.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.