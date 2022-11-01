Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $124.46 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

