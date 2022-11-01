Glassman Wealth Services Buys 101 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

NYSE:CCI opened at $133.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $168.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

