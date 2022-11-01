Glassman Wealth Services Buys Shares of 1,725 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

