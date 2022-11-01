Glassman Wealth Services Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 6.7% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 47.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $404.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.67 and its 200 day moving average is $443.39. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

