Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 66.8% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 13,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Align Technology by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

ALGN opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.