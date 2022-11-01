Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after buying an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

NYSE:F opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

