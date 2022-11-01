Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.71.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.33. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 45.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Global Payments by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $3,480,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

