Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $155.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.45.
Global Payments Trading Down 8.8 %
Shares of GPN stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Global Payments
In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
