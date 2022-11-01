Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $135.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $155.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.45.

Global Payments Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $104.23 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.33. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,018,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

