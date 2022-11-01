Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 83.79% from the company’s previous close.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.39.

Global Payments Stock Down 8.8 %

GPN opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

