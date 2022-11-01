Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) Short Interest Update

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 956,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Globus Maritime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 44,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a P/E ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.16. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 56.31%. The company had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter.

About Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 31, 2022, the company's fleet included nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

