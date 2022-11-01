GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in October

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,505. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202 shares of company stock worth $464,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

