GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Short Interest Up 9.4% in October

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,505. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202 shares of company stock worth $464,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

