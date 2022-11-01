Gode Chain (GODE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $846,482.00

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Gode Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $846,482.00 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

