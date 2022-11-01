Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $4,445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. 442,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,900. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.